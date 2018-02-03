news

Nigeria with playing the host nation, Morocco, in the final of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Sunday, February 4, 2018. These are all you should know as the historic game.

The Super Eagles are playing in the final of the game for the first since 2009. The best stage Nigeria has achieved since the inception of the game is Third position in South Africa 2014 edition of the competition.

— Colin NOT Collins (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This is also the first final for the Moroccans. Hence, it is a historic day irrespective of the side that wins the match.

When and where the game will be played

The date and venue of the match are detailed below.

Date: Sunday, February 4

Time: 7 p.m. (GMT), 2 p.m. (ET)

Venue: The Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca Morroco.

Where To Watch It

The game will be aired live NTA International, Kwese Sport, DSTV ,GOTV and beIN Sports 1.

Live streaming of the game can also be watched on beIN Sports Connect (U.S.) and SuperSport (Africa).