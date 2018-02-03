This is first time both Nigeria and Morocco will be getting to the final of the CHAN competition.
The Super Eagles are playing in the final of the game for the first since 2009. The best stage Nigeria has achieved since the inception of the game is Third position in South Africa 2014 edition of the competition.
This is also the first final for the Moroccans. Hence, it is a historic day irrespective of the side that wins the match.
The date and venue of the match are detailed below.
Date: Sunday, February 4
Time: 7 p.m. (GMT), 2 p.m. (ET)
Venue: The Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca Morroco.
The game will be aired live NTA International, Kwese Sport, DSTV ,GOTV and beIN Sports 1.
Live streaming of the game can also be watched on beIN Sports Connect (U.S.) and SuperSport (Africa).