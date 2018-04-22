This is everything boxing champion Floyd Mayweather eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

news

Floyd Mayweather may have announced his retirement from boxing last year, but he could be tempted to transition to mixed martial arts and fight in UFC.

For Mayweather, "It's all about presenting the right numbers." And that means he wants to get paid big bucks for his blood, sweat, and tears.

If he does compete in a UFC octagon, he could go on to fight multiple times — perhaps, even, on a billion dollar deal.

Mayweather may be 41 years old and attempting another sport late on in life, but the American took hardly any damage throughout his 50 professional boxing bouts and is a disciplined athlete.

To maintain his sporting dominance, Mayweather has to eat right. So what sort of food does a former five-weight world champion fighter eat?

Here's everything Mayweather likes to have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This is Floyd Mayweather, a retired boxer renowned for his victories against Oscar de la Hoya, Saúl Álvarez, and Manny Pacquiao (below). Mayweather concluded his boxing career with a win over UFC fighter Conor McGregor last year, and will be remembered for his defensive prowess, extraordinary technique, and dedication to his craft.

To get ring ready, Mayweather employed personal chefs to provide meal plans throughout the day. A typical breakfast includes eggs, grits, and home fries. He also chows down on turkey sausage and turkey kielbasa. For Mayweather, a view might be just as important as the breakfast itself — so here he is enjoying a morning meal in Hawaii.

Source: Esquire.

Mayweather hardly needs any help staying alert in the ring as he was always one of the best 12-round fighters in the game. Regardless, he is not averse to coffee.

Source: Twitter.

One of his personal chefs, Quiana Jeffries aka Chef Q, once ensured he got "the proper nutrients and vitamins to rebuild his system before and after each workout" by preparing juice drinks with "organic fruits and vegetables."

Source: Business Insider.

On the morning of a weigh-in ahead of a big fight, Mayweather may forego the big breakfast in favour of a banana — washed down with water.

Source: Esquire.

Mayweather also likes coconut water and though it is a good way to keep hydrated between workouts, the fighter likes to drink it on a hot Spanish beach straight from the source.

Mayweather does not deny himself treats and has a few favourite cheat foods, according to Chef Q. "Twizzlers are his favourite" but he also likes "fried hot dogs with barbecue sauce." Chef Q said: "He loves barbecue sauce. Everything with barbecue sauce. But that's life. You like what you know."

Source: New York Magazine.

Mayweather will not eat pork, according to Chef Q. But a typical lunch could include fish — especially salmon and tilapia.

Source: Nextshark.

He was so impressed with Chef Q's food he paid her $1,000 for every plate she prepared. The recipe that won him over was spaghetti bake with a homemade sauce.

Source: Business Insider.

In fact, Mayweather is spaghetti "obsessed," as confirmed by another chef, J. Santiago. In the build-up to the McGregor fight in 2017 he reportedly ate spaghetti bolognese on a near daily basis.

Source: Esquire.

Later in the day, it's time for more treats. In the Instagram video below, Mayweather is not picking candy from a cinema snack bar. He is, in fact, in his own Beverly Hills movie theatre. It "seats 50 people," apparently.

Source: Instagram.

If you're his chef, be prepared for calls at all hours. He once called Chef Q to say, "I want that oxtail" and prefers it "smothered in gravy with mash potatoes and broccoli." Chef Q got that call at 4 a.m.

Sources: New York Magazine and Business Insider.