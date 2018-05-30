news

President Muhammadu Buhari urged Super Eagles to make the country proud at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium, in the city of Kaliningrad, Russia.

Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles head coach, will soon announce 23-man squad representing Nigeria at the World Cup before June 4, 2018 FIFA deadline.

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has bid the Super Eagles team farewell and urged them to make the country proud at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Russia. 32 teams including the Super Eagles from 5 confederations will be hosted in 11 cities across Russia for the quadrennial international football tournament.

Femi Adesina, media aide to the president in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 30, 2018, said the president urged the team to play a clean and fair game at the World Cup.

— Government of Nigeria (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Croatia on June 16, 2018, at Kaliningrad Stadium, in the city of Kaliningrad, Russia.

The team, as well as the crew, will leave for London later today where they will take on England in a friendly game on Saturday, June 2, 2018, after which they will head for Austria where they will camp for eight days at the world-renowned Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf before heading to Russia.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria also have a friendly game on Wednesday, June 6 against the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles head coach, has trimmed down the 30-man squad provisional list ahead of FIFA’s deadline of June 4, 2018, for the announcement of the 23-man squad representing Nigeria at the World Cup.