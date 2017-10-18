The richest owners of football clubs in Africa

African club football has enjoyed a renaissance with the backing of some of the wealthiest men on the continent.

Though super clubs like Al Ahly, Zamelek, Esperance among several others are among the wealthiest on the continent in terms of net revenue and value, they are not the private properties of individuals. Most of them operate as clubs with voting rights to elect presidents .These individuals will not appear on this list.

Business Insider SSA ranks the wealthiest individual owners in the African game.

Irving Khoza

The man nicknamed "The Iron Duke" has been in charge of the South African giants since 1991. Served as president of the 2010 World Cup Organising Committee and has a net worth in the region of $30m.

Kaiser Motaung

The founder of South Africa's Kaiser Chiefs has come a long way since his active playing days ended to grow his club to one of the most recognizable brands in world football.

Moise Kitumbi

The enigmatic politician has elevated TP Mazembe to one of the continent's best not just on the pitch but off it as well. Kitumbi has bankrolled a $35m stadium, a private jet and a plethora of well known African stars that do not come cheap.

Ali Haddad

The president of USM Algiers is not a well known one in the wider African football community but his tenure has coincided with a change in the fortunes of the club. With a net worth of over $300m dollars from his interests in media and hospitality, he is one of the wealthiest owners in the African game.

Ifeanyi Ubah

The Nigerian owns the club that bears his name and has risen to become of the premier teams in the league. A serial entrepreneur, Ubah is determined to invest a sizeable chunk of his wealth in elevating the club.

Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom

A virtual newbie to the game of football, the Ghanaian politician who owns over twenty companies in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy bankrolls teams in the Premier league of the men and women's game. He has also constructed an all seated stadium for his Elmina Sharks. He is valued at $400m.

Patrice Motsepe

One of Africa's wealthiest men also owns one of its most glamorous clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African league. The current champions of Africa get the best of everything as is the plaything of am with a net worth of $1.8 billion.