Africa is always looking to find its next generation of heroes on the football field on a continent where talent is never in short supply.

It is the transition from budding talent to bonafide star that has proven to be a step too far for most of these players.

Business Insider SSA looks at the generation that is knocking at the doors of potential stardom

Henry Onyekuru

The Nigerian player was the subject of much interest during the transfer window before Everton won out. Currently on loan at Belgian giants Anderlecht, the forward has all the tools to become the next star of Nigerian football.

Godfred Donsah

A player whose immense talent has so far been overshadowed by persistent niggles, Donsah is an explosive midfielder who is on the scouting lists of several major clubs in Europe. Bologna have him now but for how long depends on his health.

Hakimi Achraf

The Moroccan teenager caught the eye during Real Madrid's pre-season and has not looked back. Earned a first Champions League start against Tottenham Hotspurs and with regular right back Dani Carvajal out injured, a window of opportunity has opened for him.

Krepin Diatta

The teenage Senegal midfielder plays for unheralded Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg 08 but his reports of performances have spread across the continent with Manchester United said to keen observers of his development.

Joseph Painstil

The Ghanaian player is a skillful offensive midfielder who caught the eye with his local side Tema Youth during the current season. Hungarian giants Ferencvaros were convinced and he has been a breakout star so far in the Hungarian top flight.

Youssef En-Nesyri

The Moroccan teenager is cooling his heels at Malaga in the Spanish La Liga but there is no doubting his quality and potential.

Eric Mwepu

A member of Zambia's best youth team in decades, the Austria based teenager has an eye for assists and goals and could become a ready made replacement for the legendary Rainford Kalaba when he calls it a day. They don't call him "Computer" in Zambia for nothing.

Patson Daka

Another of the team that won the African U-20 title, Daka is a lanky forward who is honing his craft with Red Bull Salzburg's feeder team Liefering in the second tier.

Fashion Sakala Jnr

Russia based Sakala is the next great hope of Zambian football. His performances at the African and World U-20 Championships, where he scored four goals in leading Zambia to a historic quarter final appearance showcased his talent to the world. He is already a regular at senior level for the Chipolopolo.