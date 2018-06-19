news

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is off to a great start, and the tournament has already produced incredible moments and photos.

Russia is a gorgeous background for some amazing sports photography.

From goal celebrations to great saves, gut-wrenching own goals, and crazy fans, here are the most mesmerizing photos from the World Cup so far.



Russia's Yury Gazinsky scores the first goal of the 2018 World Cup.

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco lays on the ground after his own goal gave Iran a 1-0 lead.

Morocco's Younes Belhanda laments his team's own goal.

Serbia celebrates their first goal of the World Cup.

Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates a goal against Germany.

David De Gea watches as he let a ball get by him against Portugal.

The shadow seemingly comes to life in the match between Sweden and South Korea.

A fan during the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Neymar spent a lot of time on the turf thanks to the fouls from Switzerland.

Lionel Messi's World Cup did not get off to a good start.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his three goals in the opening match.

A fan kisses the World Cup logo on the back of another fan's head.

A view from above during the opening ceremony.

Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz in mid-air of his own goal.

Australia's Trent Sainsbury reaches for the ball against France.

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica can't reach the ball.

Supporters of Iceland do their Skol chant in Zaryadye Park.

Edson Alvarez celebrates Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany.

A fan at the first match of the tournament.

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates a goal against Brazil as his hand appears to glow.

A look at the fans during the Morocco-Iran match.

Alfred Finnbogason receives a kiss following Iceland's tie of Argentina.

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel stops a penalty against Peru.

A view from above of the Iran-Morocco match.

Egypt's Amr Warda on the ground against Uruguay.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a deep breath before his free-kick goal.

Russia celebrates a goal as a player for Saudi Arabia looks on.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani with a ball during training.

German fans react to their loss to Mexico.

Luis Suarez walks across the pitch.

Lionel Messi.

Serbian and Costa Rican players battle for the ball.

Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates.

A view from the temporary stands erected on scaffolding at Ekaterinburg Arena.

Cristiano Ronaldo during training.

Portugal's Pepe kicks the ball with the lights flickering in the background.

France's Antoine Griezmann scores on a penalty as other players rush in.

Denis Cheryshev of Russia scores as several Saudi Arabian players look on.

Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf makes a save as players stumble to the ground.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a free-kick goal.

