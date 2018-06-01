Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup

Sports The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A number of the richest African players will be playing against their club's teammates as the 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 2018.

The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup play

A number of the richest African players will be playing against their club's teammates as the 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 2018.

(Egyptian streets)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • African players have been well remunerated for their participation and efforts in securing good places for some of the biggest European and English clubs a place in history.

  • A number of the richest African players will be playing against their club's teammates while others will try to make a name for themselves as the 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 2018.

This article is part of the Business Insider SSA’s 2018 World Cup reportage of the 32 countries who have qualified for Russia. Business Insider SSA is running various articles in the run-up to the global tournament kicking off on June 14 2018.

As the football club season ended with the UEFA Champions League finals on Saturday, May 26, 2018, the FIFA World Cup is the next footballing event on the front burner.

32 teams will be slugging it out to win the most coveted football trophy in the world. 115 African footballers - from the five African countries that qualified for the event - will be participating alongside other players from other continents of the world.

It is without a doubt that the last football season had its fair share of money domination with the 32 teams that participated in the Champions League sharing a total of $1.2 billion. In the same vein, the Premier League clubs collectively spent over a billion pounds on signings, while Paris Saint-Germain broke the world transfer record when it spent €222 million (£200 million) on Neymar.

ALSO READ: The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

And again, African players have been well remunerated for their participation and efforts in securing good places for some of the biggest European and English clubs a place in history.

Here is a list of 10 richest African footballers who would be representing the five African countries that qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Russia using their estimated net worth data from the Financial application- Finapp, Forbes, and football website transfer Market UK.

Youssef Msakni

play (belN)
 

Country: Tunisia

Club: Al Duhail in Qatar

Estimated net worth: $5.4m

Achraf Hakimi

play (Goal.com)
 

Country: Morocco

Club: Plays for Real Madrid

Estimated net worth: $5.8m

Keita Baldé Diao

play (Le Parcellois)
 

Country:Senegal

Club: Plays for AS Monaco

Estimated net worth: $10million

Ahmed Musa

play (Goal.com)
 

Country: Nigeria

Club: Plays for CSKA Moscow

Estimated net worth: $18m

Sadio Mane

play (Goal.com)
 

Country: Senegal

Club: Plays for Liverpool

Estimated net worth: $18m

Hakim Ziyeck

play (Attacking Midfielder)
 

Country: Morocco

Club: Plays for AFC Ajax

Estimate net worth: $23.9m

Odion Ighalo

play (Goal.com)
 

Country: Nigeria

Club: Changchun Yatai

Estimated net worth: $22m

Victor Moses

play (TVC)
 

Country: Nigeria

Club: Plays for Chelsea FC

Estimate net worth: $23m

Mohammed Salah

The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup play

A number of the richest African players will be playing against their club's teammates as the 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 2018.

(Egyptian streets)
 

Country: Egypt

Club: Plays for Liverpool

Estimated net worth: $28m

Mikel Obi

play (football365fr)
 

Country: Nigeria

Club: Tianjin TEDA FC

Estimated net worth: $47m

Top 3

1 Sports These 25 players made Super Eagles squad for World Cup ahead of...bullet
2 Sports Who makes the 23-man Super Eagles squad after the 30-man...bullet
3 Sports These are the words of Nigeria's Buhari to Super Eagles ahead...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino
Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"
AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci greets fans at the end of the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on today at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth
Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Football Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew
LeBron James
Sports A frustrated LeBron James cut his NBA Finals press conference off, told media to 'be better tomorrow,' after repeated questions about JR Smith's blunder