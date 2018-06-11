24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

David Bowler, said the Nigerian Super Eagles dark green suit is made with 100% wool, dark green.

Bowler, a Covenant University graduate, has been a long-term client of the Nigerian team.

He designed the Bowler's 2016 Rio Olympics outfits and was the designer behind the 2014 World Cup outfits in Brazil.

Qualities of a wool suit

Wool suit absorbs up to 30% of its weight in moisture without feeling damp.

Wool absorbs and releases moisture quickly, thus allowing the fabric to "breathe".

Wool is dirt resistant, flame resistant, and, in many weaves, resists wear and tear.

Wool acts as an insulator so it is very warm.

Wool is stronger when dry.

Wool garments do not soil easily, they do not need to be cleaned after every use.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, June 10, 2018, David Bowler, said the suit is made with 100% wool, dark green in colour.

David Bowler is the founder of David Bowler Design headquartered in Lekki, Lagos.