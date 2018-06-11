Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles World Cup suit is 100% wool designed by David Bowler

Sports Nigerian Super Eagles official World Cup suit is 100% wool designed by David Bowler

  • Published:

  • Bowler, a Covenant University graduate, has been a long-term client of the Nigerian team.

  • He designed the Bowler's 2016 Rio Olympics outfits and was the designer behind the 2014 World Cup outfits in Brazil.

The Nigerian Super Eagles will be arriving in Russia in 100% wool suits designed by popular fashion designer David Bowler.

Bowler, a Covenant University graduate, has been a long-term client of the Nigerian team.

He designed the Bowler's 2016 Rio Olympics outfits and was the designer behind the 2014 World Cup outfits in Brazil.

Super Eagles World Cup suit is 100% wool designed by David Bowler play

Super Eagles world cup suit

(Guardian Nigeria)

 

Qualities of a wool suit

  • Wool suit absorbs up to 30% of its weight in moisture without feeling damp.

  • Wool absorbs and releases moisture quickly, thus allowing the fabric to "breathe".

  • Wool is dirt resistant, flame resistant, and, in many weaves, resists wear and tear.

Nigerian Super Eagles official World Cup suit is 100% wool designed by David Bowler play

Super Eagles suit

(Guardian Nigeria)

 

  • Wool acts as an insulator so it is very warm.

  • Wool is stronger when dry.

  • Wool garments do not soil easily, they do not need to be cleaned after every use.

Also READ: We watched Coca Cola and Pepsi’s ads for the Super Eagles’ World Cup campaign and here’s what we think

In an Instagram post on Sunday, June 10, 2018, David Bowler, said the suit is made with 100% wool, dark green in colour.

 

David Bowler is the founder of David Bowler Design headquartered in Lekki, Lagos.

