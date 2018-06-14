Super Eagles will play in these 3 Russian cities at World Cup

news

Super Eagles will be playing against other teams in Group D at the 2018 World Cup in three cities in Russia.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play its last group stage match and one of the much-expected game in the World Cup against Argentina at the St Petersburg Stadium in St Petersburg on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

The Nigerian national team, Super Eagles will be playing against other teams in Group D at the 2018 World Cup in three cities in Russia.

The three matches are expected to see the Super Eagles qualify as from the group stage to the knockout round.

The Super Eagles first match will be played at the Kaliningrad stadium situated in Kaliningrad province. The match will be against Croatia on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Also in Kaliningrad, the Moroccan national team will play one of its three matches in the city.

After the match against Croatia, the Nigerian team will travel a distance of 1773 km by train or 27-hour journey to the city of Volgograd where the second game is scheduled.

In Volgograd, Tunisia and Egypt national teams will play one of their three matches in the city.

On June 22, 2018, the Volgograd arena will host the Nigerian national team and the national team of Iceland to determine who qualifies for the next round from Group D.

ALSO READ: See places in 7 cities that will host African teams in Russia

After the game against Iceland, the Super Eagles will embark on a 21-hour journey with a distance of 1,685 km to one of the popular cities in Russia, St Petersburg.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play its last group stage match and one of the much-expected game in the World Cup against Argentina at the St Petersburg Stadium in St Petersburg on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Morocco and Egypt will also play one of their three matches in St Petersburg during the tournament.

For supporters and players who will be playing at these province/cities, here are bars, restaurants, and others thing to know. Kaliningrad play

Kaliningrad has been described as a very much worth visiting province, with plenty of attractions and things to do. From hotels to restaurants and bars, the province offers places to stay to fit any taste and budget. From bunk beds in hostels to spa hotels, highbrow restaurants to low budget cafes, here are the best places to stay, eat and drink in Kaliningrad.

Best sports bars: Britannica, Kropotkin, Libeerti, Corner Pub, Khmel, Pirate House,

Best restaurant/cafes: Fish Club, Pivovar, Borsh & Salo, Madam Bushe, Zötler Bier, Croissant Cafe, Coffee lounge, Magia Kofe, Kofeinik, Antikafe Sukhomyatka, Labirynt, Central perk, TastyLab, GS Cofeeshop.

Best places to stay: Amalienau Hostel, Crazy Dog Hostel, Hotel Chaika, Hotel Paraiso, Zelenogradsk Spa Hotel.

ALSO READ: The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup

Volgograd

Volgograd is situated in the heart of Russia and has a variety of must-see attractions and adventures, boasting grand statues, a modern downtown neighbourhood, and a lot of lovely parks.

Best Sports bars: Paulaner, Bamberg, The Barrel or Bochka, Alyeska Bar, Alhovski.

Best restaurant/Cafes: Onegin café, Miles Restaurant, Mayak restaurant, Kadafy Restaurant & Bar.

Best places to stay: Hotel Volgograd, Yuzhny Hotel, Boutique-Hotel Rest House, Scotch Hostel, Parallel Hotel, Hotel Start.

St Petersburg

In a report by Culture Trip website, St Petersburg certainly spoils a visitor for choices. The popular Russian city isn’t challenging when seeking an affordable and comfortable place to stay. Just as it offers some of the best cafes, drinking bars, and restaurants. To help out African team supporters and fans, here’s a list of some of the best budget places in the city that combine the best of price, location, and facilities.

Best Sports bars: The Wall Bar, Leningrad Bar, Bar 86, Oh Sports, Big Wine Freaks, I Believe Bar, Bolshoy Bar,

Best restaurant/Cafes: Coffee in the Kitchen, I am thankful for today, The Dreamers, Cafe Singer, Cake & Breakfast, Surf Coffee, Bonch, Happiness, Pita’s, Hot dog & Brut, City Soup, Kartofel C Gribami, Market Place, Ketchup Burgers,

Best places to stay: Liki Loft Hotel, Remarka Hotel, Apart Hotel Mia, Greenwich yard, Mini Hotel Tabouret, Graffiti Hostel, Ariya on Rimskogo-Korsakova, Inbo Capsule Hotel, Prestige Hotel on Vasilyevsky, Friends on Nevsky.