Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not make it to round of 16, here’s why

news

Soccerbot's analysis shows that the probability of Nigeria’s Super Eagles coming tops in Group D at the 2018 World Cup is very low.

Sumpter’s analysis through his Soccerbot model, tipped Argentina to come out tops of the group with a 59.6 percent chance.

The model further tipped Croatia with a 25.5 percent chance of topping the group or coming second.

Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles have been ruled out of making it to the second round of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to CBS Sports, European soccer expert David Sumpter has tipped Argentina and Croatia as the two countries that will make it to the second stage of the tournament from Group D, where Nigeria is grouped alongside Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland.

Known to have applied maths to soccer with experienced analysis, Sumpter noted that the probability of Nigeria’s Super Eagles coming tops in Group D at the 2018 World Cup is very low.

In Sumpter’s analysis through his Soccerbot model, Argentina has been tipped to come out tops of the group with a 59.6 percent chance.

ALSO READ: Nigeria must improve before World Cup admits Mikel

The model further tipped Croatia with a 25.5 percent chance of topping the group or coming second.

Soccerbot model says Croatia is another team to watch, but ultimately the star power of Lionel Messi will be too much to overcome as Argentina will prevail in the group.

Nigeria and Iceland are tipped to come third and fourth respectively in the group, hence, leaving both teams to an early exit from the global football tournament.

CBS Sports also reports that the Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since Soccerbot was born, the model is up 1800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

Last Saturday, June 2, 2018, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to England in a friendly at Wembley. In the same vein, the Nigerian national team lost again to Czech national team in a friendly game in Austria four days after.