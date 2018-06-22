Super Eagles players lured with N16.2 million each to qualify

news

The NFF had announced an improved package in the bid to motivate the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial match against Iceland in Volgograd.

Super Eagles will get a winning bonus of $15,000 (approximately N5.4 million) if the team wins Iceland on Friday, June 22, 2018.

The spirit in the Super Eagles camp in Volgograd has been heightened after the Nigeria Football Federation promised each player a $45,000 (N16.2 million) bonus.

The bonus is to be granted by the NFF should the Nigerian team qualify for the knockout round of the 2018 World Cup.

Croatia, one of the four teams grouped alongside Nigeria in Group D, currently leads the group with a total of six points.

“What we decided after the match in order to give the boys more impetus was that we will give them their full entitlements once they qualify,” NFF 1st vice president Seyi Akinwunmi said during a press conference held at the Park Inn Hotel in Saint Petersburg.

Continuing, Akinwunmi said: “It will be a qualifying bonus which means that it will be as though they never lost a match. So, they have greater incentives now to win the next two matches and qualify.

“If they qualify with one win and a draw as long as they qualify - they will get full entitlement. I think the boys are very happy and extremely motivated by that.”

Sports minister ups Super Eagles’ winning bonus if Iceland loses

Earlier in the week, Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung said he personally added $5,000 to the team’s winning bonus of initial $10,000 to further motivate the players.

“I personally added $5,000 to their winning bonus to motivate the team, but we must still keep our hopes alive because this is just the beginning,” Dalung said.

Meanwhile, Aiteo’s reward of $50,000 for the Super Eagles team still stand should the team win any of its three matches without conceiving any goal.

On July 16, 2018, the Super Eagles had missed their statutory $10,000 bonus for a win following the team's 2-0 defeat by Croatia.