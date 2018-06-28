Super Eagles players lost over N3 billion qualification bonus

news

The NFF would have spent at least $1,103,500 (N3,967, 82, 500) on the members of the Super Eagles if the team qualified for the second round of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Despite the loss of match win bonuses for the teams of this country, their participation at the global football tournament won’t go unrewarded.

The Nigeria Football Federation had planned to lavish at least $1,103,500 (N3,967, 82, 500) on the members of the Super Eagles if the team qualified for the second round of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The NFF promised each player a $45,000 (N16.2 million) bonus should the Super Eagles qualify for the knockout round also known as Round of 16.

The bonus is to be granted by the NFF should the Nigerian team qualify for the knockout round of the 2018 World Cup.

A rough calculation of 23 players in the team would have seen the Nigerian football body coughing out over N3 billion as the bonus.

Days after the Super Eagles lost to their opening game to Croatia, the NFF had announced an improved package in the bid to motivate the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial match against Iceland in Volgograd.

The Nigerian football body lifted the spirit in the Super Eagles camp in Volgograd days before the team’s second match against Iceland with a rise in winning bonus from $10,000 to $15,000.

The raise seem to do the magic with Ahmed Musa netting two goals in the tensed football match in Volgograd.

However, the Super Eagles were unable to repeat the same feat against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Despite the promise of $45,000 qualification bonus, the Argentine team ended the Super Eagles dream of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Scheduled winning bonuses

Winning bonus: $15,000

Aiteo Group bonus: $50,000

Kessington Adebutu’s bonus: $2,500

Qualifying bonus: $45,000 per player