Super Eagles’ physiotherapist denied visa ahead of friendly

Super Eagles’ team administrator confirmed that the lead physiotherapist and Equipment Manager were denied visas by the Austrian Embassy in Abuja.

The physiotherapist and equipment manager for Nigeria’s Super Eagles team have been denied entry into Austria ahead of June 6, 2018, friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Croatian national team.

The NFF’s website reported that the Embassy of Austria in Nigeria denied key staff of the Super Eagles’ workforce entry visa into their country for the team’s final phase camping programme billed to begin on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

This entry denial has seen the preparations of the Nigerian national team suffer a setback in the plans to create a bonding atmosphere at Avita Resort, Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria.

The Eagles were scheduled to put finishing touches on their World Cup preparations at the resort in Austria before flying to Yessentuki in Russia, the team base camp at the World Cup on June 11, 2018.

Super Eagles’ team administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, confirmed that the lead physiotherapist, Nnaemeka Anozie and Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka, were denied visas by the Austrian Embassy in Abuja.

“We are stunned by the action of the Austrian Embassy. How will the team cope without the physiotherapist and the equipment manager? Everyone is disappointed with this,” Achor said on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

The website, however, didn’t specify if the physiotherapist and the equipment managers traveled with the team on Friday, June 1, 2018, ahead of the friendly between Nigeria and England at the Wembley stadium in England.