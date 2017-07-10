Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  'You've been a bully your entire career': Chris Christie gets blasted by constituents while hosting a sports talk radio show

Sports 'You've been a bully your entire career': Chris Christie gets blasted by constituents while hosting a sports talk radio show

  • Published:

"The next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed... put your fat a** in a car and go to one... open to all your constituents," a caller told Christie.

Chris Christie. play

Chris Christie.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is filling in this week for sports talk radio host Mike Francesa on New York's WFAN network and it's not going great.

Two callers into the famous sports talk show attacked Christie on Monday for his record-low approval rating, support of President Donald Trump, Bridgegate, and his trip to a closed beach during a government shutdown.

"Governor, the next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat a-- in a car and go to one that is open to all your constituents, not just you and yours," said one caller identified as Mike from Montclair, New Jersey.

Christie and his family went to a state-owned beach on July 2 that was closed to the public due to a government shutdown in New Jersey. The incident caused major backlash and caused an internet sensation.

Christie responded that he "loves getting calls from communists in Montclair" and called the person "a bum." Christie also defended his track record after Mike brought up his approval ratings, which are the lowest for a governor in polling history. The caller also told the governor "you're a bully and you've been a bully your entire career."

"You know what Mike? What matters is what you do," Christie replied.

Another caller from Montclair said he was "one of the 85% of people in New Jersey" who do not approve of Christie and asked about the Bridgegate scandal and the governor's support of Trump.

"I'm enormously relieved we don't have a criminal in the White House like Hillary Clinton," Christie said, also chiding co-host Evan Roberts for voting for Evan McMullin, the conservative independent who ran as an alternative to the two major party candidates.

Christie also defended his office from the Bridgegate scandal, saying the behavior that led to the conviction of two former Christie aides was outside the norm for his staff.

The New Jersey governor will be filling in for Francesa all week between 2 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET. There is also speculation that Christie will take over from Francesa as the radio host is set to retire in December.

You can listen to the exchange below:

Top 3

1 Sports James Harden signs the richest extension in NBA history and will...bullet
2 Sports Houston Rockets now reportedly 'turning full attention' to...bullet
3 Sports Adidas had artists create a pair of sneakers to represent...bullet

Sports

Sports CoD 7 06 17
Sports MLB teams spend a shocking amount of money on injured players
null
Sports Lonzo Ball recovered from his disappointing debut and showed why the NBA world is enamored with him
gilles muller
Sports Gilles Muller upsets Rafael Nadal in longest match of this year's Wimbledon that included a 28-game fifth set marathon
null
Sports Warriors GM says the team is 'way over' budget after a free agency that has included $334 million in contracts