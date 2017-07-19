Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  WWE SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon involved in helicopter crash off the coast of Long Island

  • Published:

Both Shane McMahon and the pilot of the helicopter were both rescued without report of injury

Shane McMahon helicopter crash play

Shane McMahon helicopter crash

(ABC7)
Shane McMahon, WWE SmackDown Commissioner and son of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, was involved in a helicopter crash landing off the coast of Long Island on Wednesday morning, ABC7 New York is reporting.

Neither McMahon nor the pilot, who were the only two people on board at the time of the crash, were injured in the incident. Both men were wearing lifejackets and assisted to safety by emergency responders after the helicopter landed on pontoon skids just before 10:30 a.m.

According to the FAA, the pilot sent out a mayday signal before the crash and that signal was picked up by a commercial flight heading into JFK, who was able to relay the message to emergency responders, leading to the swift aid of the downed helicopter.

You can watch ABC7's story on the crash below.

