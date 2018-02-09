Sports :  WINTER OLYMPICS: Here are the biggest moments from the opening ceremony

news
The 2018 Winter Olympics officially kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremony held in the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.
While NBC will air the ceremony in primetime on Friday evening in the US, the ceremony was carried live — sans commentary this year — online.
Below we will follow along with the biggest moments from the opening ceremony.
Most recent moments are at the top.
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming was also at the opening ceremony.
play
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming was also at the opening ceremony. (Phil Noble/Reuters)
The team from Burmuda came out in shorts!
play
The team from Burmuda came out in shorts! (Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony)
A fake Donald Trump and fake Kim Jong-un were spotted in the stands.
Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance.
play
Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
As usual, the American delegation was among the biggest.
play
As usual, the American delegation was among the biggest. (Christophe Ena)
The countries then enter alphabetically, based on their names in the language of the host country.
play
The countries then enter alphabetically, based on their names in the language of the host country. (NBC Sports Live)
The parade of nations began with Greece as usual, due to their role in the origin of the Olympics.
play
The parade of nations began with Greece as usual, due to their role in the origin of the Olympics. (NBC Sports Live)
The flag was carried by past Korean Olympic champions.
play
The flag was carried by past Korean Olympic champions. (Reuters)
The South Korean flag was then carried into the stadium.
play
The South Korean flag was then carried into the stadium. (NBC Sports Live)
The ceremony then moved into the pageantry of the event, including a choreographed dance of drummers.
play
The ceremony then moved into the pageantry of the event, including a choreographed dance of drummers. (NBC Sports Live)
The opening scene was followed by the introduction of the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in.
play
The opening scene was followed by the introduction of the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in. (NBC Sports Live)
The children appeared to discover a world of other mythical creatures.
play
The children appeared to discover a world of other mythical creatures. (NBC Sports Live)
The show opened with a large white tiger being followed by a group of children out of cave.
play
The show opened with a large white tiger being followed by a group of children out of cave. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The show opened with fireworks and an incredible view of the stadium with the mountain events lit up in the background.
play
The show opened with fireworks and an incredible view of the stadium with the mountain events lit up in the background. (NBC Sports Live)