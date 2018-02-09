Sports :  WINTER OLYMPICS: Here are the biggest moments from the opening ceremony

news

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremony held in the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

While NBC will air the ceremony in primetime on Friday evening in the US, the ceremony was carried live — sans commentary this year — online.

Below we will follow along with the biggest moments from the opening ceremony.

Most recent moments are at the top.

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming was also at the opening ceremony.

The team from Burmuda came out in shorts!

A fake Donald Trump and fake Kim Jong-un were spotted in the stands.

Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance.

As usual, the American delegation was among the biggest.

The countries then enter alphabetically, based on their names in the language of the host country.

The parade of nations began with Greece as usual, due to their role in the origin of the Olympics.

The flag was carried by past Korean Olympic champions.

The South Korean flag was then carried into the stadium.

The ceremony then moved into the pageantry of the event, including a choreographed dance of drummers.

The opening scene was followed by the introduction of the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in.

The children appeared to discover a world of other mythical creatures.

The show opened with a large white tiger being followed by a group of children out of cave.

The show opened with fireworks and an incredible view of the stadium with the mountain events lit up in the background.