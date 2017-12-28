Sports :  'We're rich as hell and we don't need it all' — Gregg Popovich eloquently explains why it's important for the wealthy to make charitable donations

news

The San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is known for speaking his mind, whether discussing basketball, politics, or any topic in between. So it came as no surprise to basketball fans when Popovich spoke his mind on another topic of great importance to him: charitable giving.

While Popovich was speaking with reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nets, he began discussing why he gave back to the community through charity and other works, and his comments were just what you'd expect from Pop.

According to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, Pop said that it was important for him and others in a similar situation to give back "Because we’re rich as hell and we don’t need it all, and other people need it. Then, you're an a-- if you don't give it. Pretty simple."

When you put it that way coach, it is pretty simple.

Popovich is quite active with a variety of charities both as a donor and volunteer, from local efforts such as the San Antonio Food Bank to more national and international nonprofits such as Shoes that Fit and the Innocence Project. As Wright noted, these contributions don't often get publicized, such as his recent donation to relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Popovich is already known as inviting, a good tipper, and one to stand up and speak out for what he believes in. He's one of the most respected men across the NBA, but for anyone trying to be more like Pop every day, his moral code is a rather simple one that's easy to follow.