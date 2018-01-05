Sports :  We're beginning to get a glimpse of the bombshell ESPN story detailing a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick rift that could spell the end of the Patriots dynasty

news

Multiple reports say ESPN plans to publish a story on Friday detailing a rift involving Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.

One report says the rift involves a power struggle over who deserves the most credit for the team's dynasty.

The rift is said to be so bad that some Patriots feel this could be the last season together for the trio.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Tom Brady demanded the team trade his heir-apparent, Jimmy Garoppolo.



ESPN is set to publish a story detailing a rift brewing inside the New England Patriots involving their most prominent figures, according to multiple reports, and it could mean the end of their dynasty.

Bruce Allen of Boston Sports Media Watch first reported that ESPN would publish the story on Friday, and that it will detail a "power struggle" involving quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.

"Source: ESPN readying new hit piece on Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft set to publish tomorrow morning at 8am," Allen wrote on Twitter. "The topic will be a power struggle among the trio as to who deserves the most credit for the dynasty."

According to Allen, the ESPN story will say that the rift is "so severe many Patriots feel this is the last year together for the trio." Allen also said that the story is to be authored by ESPN's veteran NFL writer Seth Wickersham.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk confirmed that a story is coming from ESPN on a rift inside the Patriots organization.

"PFT has confirmed, as reported by Bruce Allen of Boston Sports Media Watch, that ESPN will publish a new story about the Patriots on Friday," Florio wrote. "The focal point reportedly will be the relationship between quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft and, specifically, the existence of a rift among the three central figures in the 16-year run of unparalleled NFL success."

Allen also reported that the ESPN story will allege that Brady went to Kraft to force Belichick to trade Brady's heir-apparent, Jimmy Garoppolo, who was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers prior to the trade deadline. According to Florio, the ESPN report will not make such a claim.

"A source with knowledge of the ESPN report tells PFT that the ESPN report will not contend that Brady tried to force a trade," Florio wrote.

Allen later published a portion of an internal ESPN memo prepping staffers on what to discuss on Friday. In the memo, it says Brady met with Kraft about playing into his 40s and that later Kraft ordered Belichick to trade Garoppolo.

"One key battle was over backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo," the memo reads. "According to Seth's reporting, Brady repeatedly met with Kraft to discuss playing into his mid-40s. Kraft eventually gave Belichick a mandate to trade Garoppolo. Belichick was furious; Brady was liberated. 'He won,' a Patriot staffer told Seth of Brady."

This is not the first report of tension brewing between Brady and Belichick. Late in the season, The Boston Globe reported that Belichick had revoked access to the team of Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, saying he was no longer allowed on the sidelines during games, he could not fly on the team jet, and he was no longer allowed to treat players other than Brady.