Sports :  We dug up photos of these football stars before they were famous

Some of Africa's most famous footballers have become icons of style and wealth but we like to remember them in their unencumbered youth.

Business Insider SSA dug up photos of these legends .

Asamoah Gyan came to the fore in 2005 as a wide eyed wunderkind with the national teams.

Asamoah Gyan has lived up to his potential,becoming Ghana's all time leading scorer and captain.

Victor Wanyama came through the youth ranks at AFC Leopards in his home country.

Wanyama has exceeded his elder brother,going to carve out a reputation as one of the Premier League's most feared enforcers.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang spent his formative years with Italian giants AC Milan where he struggled.

Aubameyang's move to France and Germany has seen him become Africa's most lethal finisher in European football.

Before Salah was the toast of Merseyside,he was the toast of Mokawloon

Salah has moved on from his modest start to become the most expensive African football transfer in history.

Andre Ayew had the burden of his legendary father's last name at Marseille.

Andre Ayew has carved his own path to a successful club and international career.

John Obi Mikel was at the heart of one of the most confusing transfers at the start of his career.

John Obi Mikel carved out a respected career as part of Chelsea's most successful generation and is going strong in China.