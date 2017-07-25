Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Watch a Russian fighter jet face off against a race car

Sports Watch a Russian fighter jet face off against a race car

  • Published:

Can you tell which one won?

A Formula One car racing a MiG-29 fighter jet. play

A Formula One car racing a MiG-29 fighter jet.

(Screenshot/YouTube via Sputnik)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Why would a Formula car race a fighter jet?

We're not really sure either, but it happened this weekend at the MAKS International Air Show, according to Russian state media.

The main purpose of MAKS is to show off new Russian air technology to foreign partners.

During the five-day air show, a "Cars Versus Aircraft Speed Fest" was held in which a number of race cars faced off against Russian fighter jets, Russian media said.

In the video below, the race car faces off against a MiG-29 fighter jet. The car gets off the line quicker than the jet, but it's not quite clear which one takes the cake.

Watch the video here:

Top 3

1 Sports Jordan Spieth won The Open Championship after his caddie saved...bullet
2 Sports English Premier League club move to break African player's...bullet
3 Sports Billionaire investor Chris Sacca told an amazing story about...bullet

Sports

Jordan Spieth.
Sports Jordan Spieth just won his 3rd major championship — here's how the 23-year-old golf superstar spends his time and millions
null
Sports Panthers rookie wide receiver got dropped off by his mom on the first day of training camp
Michael Phelps
Sports Michael Phelps never stood a chance in a race against a great white shark – here’s why
null
Sports NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into training camp