Sports :  Voting pattern shows how Africa helped Cristiano Ronaldo to win 2017 FIFA World Best Award

The voting pattern by African coaches and captains of national football teams shows Cristiano Ronaldo had a fair bit of help from Africa.

The 2017 FIFA World Best Award is voted for by captains and coaches as well as a journalist of each FIFA member nation. This vote is ranked on three choices.

The first choice receives five points while the second and third choices get three and one respectively.

For most of the votes from Africa, the voting went in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there are few cases like coaches of Algeria and Egypt, Burkina Faso’s coach and captain, Nigeria’s coach and captain and captain of Cameroun, Benjamin Moukandjo chose Messi over Ronaldo.

Raïs M'Bolhi, captain of the Desert Foxes' of Algeria voted for Ronaldo. Similar pattern of voting was observed with many countries in the continent.

For the most part, the African coaches and captains got it right. Three of the top five ranked footballing countries in Africa, had all the three classes of votes going in favour of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is winning the FIFA Best Player Award for a second consecutive time in a roll since the award has been separated from the Ballon d’Or award in 2016.