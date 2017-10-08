Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Video of 90,000 Gators fans singing a tribute to Tom Petty in unison is amazing

(CBS)
Earlier this week, legendary rocker Tom Petty died unexpectedly at the age of 66. On Saturday, football fans from his hometown came together to sing a tribute.

The moment came at the end of the third quarter during the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers. Before the start of the fourth quarter, the entire crowd came together to sing "Won't Back Down" in tribute to the Gainesville native.

Only a few seconds were shown during the CBS broadcast. However, Twitter user Cody Worsham caught a larger chunk of the song from the stadium and it is amazing.

Well done!

Here is another angle.

