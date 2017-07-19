Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  VIDEO: Chris Christie caught a foul ball at a Mets game and was promptly booed by the crowd

Sports VIDEO: Chris Christie caught a foul ball at a Mets game and was promptly booed by the crowd

  • Published:

"Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark," Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin quipped.

null play

null

(Twitter/Sambeze)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie showed off some rare athleticism Tuesday night when he caught a foul ball during the third inning of a Mets game at New York's Citi Field.

The New York crowd initially cheered the impressive, one-handed catch, before a video replay revealed Christie as the ball's recipient. The governor was then booed heartily, as several spectators reported on social media.

The jeers continued even as Christie handed the souvenir off to a young boy in the crowd.

The negative reception shouldn't have come as a surprise — Christie has an approval rating of just 15%, the lowest of any governor in New Jersey history. His public image took a blow over Fourth of July weekend, when he was photographed with his family relaxing on a state-owned beach that was closed to the public because of a government shutdown.

"Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark," Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin quipped from his booth.

Watch video of the moment below:

Top 3

1 Sport Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil beat...bullet
2 Sport Tennis legend loses £100m to Nigerian oil firmbullet
3 Sports Wild photo shows Tour de France rider's vascular legs after...bullet

Sports

Sports COTD_7.18
Sports Chart shows just how dominant Kyle Larson has been during the 2017 NASCAR season
null
Sports Former UFC fighter believes one of Conor McGregor's perceived weaknesses could pay off against Floyd Mayweather
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still a free agent.
Sports Colin Kaepernick posts definition of 'Stockholm syndrome' after Michael Vick tells him to get a haircut
Julian Edelman
Sports Julian Edelman shares letter from college teacher who had doubted his NFL potential