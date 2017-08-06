Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Usain Bolt loses final individual race of his career to American Justin Gaitlin

Sports Usain Bolt loses final individual race of his career to American Justin Gaitlin

  • Published:

At the World Championships in London, Bolt came in third in the final 100m race of his career

null play

null

(David Ramos/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While he'll be known for some time as the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt came up short in the final individual race of his career, finishing third in the 100-meter dash at the World Track and Field Championships in London.

Bolt still broke ten seconds, finishing with a 9.95, but was a hundredth of a second behind American Christian Coleman and three hundredths behind gold medalist Justin Gaitlin. Bolt will still compete next Saturday in the 4x100 relay, but has said multiple times that this would be the final individual race of his career.

null play

null

(Twitter/Fr9266)

Since breaking into the spotlight at the 2008 Olympics, Bolt has been the face of track and field for nearly a decade, breaking records in the 100m and 200m. Between his dominance on the track and personality off it, he will go down as one of the greatest Olympians in history.

You can watch video of his final race below.

Gaitlin, while thrilled with his championship, took a moment to praise Bolt after the race.

Top 3

1 Sports Neymar's move to PSG will cost the French soccer giant more than...bullet
2 Sports NEYMAR: How the world's highest-paid footballer makes and...bullet
3 Sports The full list of the world's most expensive football transfersbullet

Sports

Screen Shot 2017 08 04 at 10.56.56 AM
Sports The initial coin offering promoted by Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. raises $33 million
null
Sports Conor McGregor's sparring partner has quit after saying he feels 'exploited'
Neymar wore a watch from his own GaGá Milano line to his PSG press conference.
Sports Neymar once spent $180,000 on watches in one day and it turned into an endorsement deal
Mets lose
Sports The New York Mets lost a game in one of the saddest ways possible