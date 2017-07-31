Sports :  US Women's National Team scores 3 goals in final 10 minutes against Brazil for huge comeback in Tournament of Nations

The United States Women's National Team returned to form in the Tournament of Nations on Sunday night, when it erased a two-goal deficit in the game's final minutes to beat Brazil, 4-3.

Things were not looking good for the US after it ceded a goal in the 78th minute that put it down 3-1. Though the team had pushed the field for multiple chances, goals had been hard to come by, and after a loss to Australia it felt as though starting off the tournament with two unimaginable losses was about to become a reality.

But the team responded, first when Megan Rapinoe got a through ball cleanly to substitute Christen Press, who cut sharply with the ball and curled one into the back of the net. Then needing just one more goal to salvage a point, the team continued to push.

In the 85th minute, Rapinoe would be the one to equalize, this time receiving the ball from Press and powering the ball right through the hands of the opposing keeper, sending the San Diego crowd into hysterics.

Julie Ertz capped off the comeback seconds before stoppage time, collecting a loose ball in the penalty area and getting a strong leg on the ball amid the chaos, giving the US an improbable victory.

You can watch all three goals from the US's brilliant late comeback below, courtesy of ESPN2.

While this is the inaugural Tournament of Nations and to many a series of glorified friendlies, the thrilling comeback was especially needed result after the US's disappointing opening match of the tournament, where the team fell to Australia for the first time.