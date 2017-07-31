Sports :  US Women's National Team scored 3 goals in final 10 minutes against Brazil for huge comeback in Tournament of Nations

The United States Women's National Team returned to form in the Tournament of Nations when they came back from 3-1 down with three goals in the final minutes to beat Brazil.

After ceding a goal in the 78th minute to go down 3-1, things were not looking good for the USWNT. Despite pushing the field for multiple chances, goals had been hard to come by, and it felt as though starting off the tournament with two unimaginable losses was about to become a reality.

But the team responded, first just minutes later, when Megan Rapinoe got a through ball cleanly to substitute Christen Press, who cut sharply with the ball and curled one into the back of the net. Alive with new life just needing one more goal to salvage a point, the team continue to push.

In the 85th minute, Rapinoe would be the one to equalize, this time receiving the ball from Press and absolutely powering the ball right through the hands of the opposing keeper, sending the San Diego crowd into hysterics.

Then, seconds before stoppage time, Julie Ertz would cap off the comeback, collecting a loose ball in the penalty area and getting a strong leg on the ball amidst the chaos, giving the USWNT an unprobable 4-3 victory.

You can watch all three goals from the USWNT's brilliant late comeback below, courtesy of ESPN2.

While this is the inaugural Tournament of Nations and to many a series of glorified friendlies, the thrilling comeback was especially needed result after the USWNT disappointing opening match of the tournament, where the team fell to Australia for the first time in history.