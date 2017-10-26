Home > Business Insider > Sports >

UNC star basketball player broke his hand punching a door after losing a video game

It sounds like Joel Berry II takes his NBA2K pretty seriously.

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • North Carolina point guard Joel Berry II broke his hand in frustration after losing a game of NBA2K
  • The injury means Berry will likely miss the start of the Tar Heels 2017-18 campaign.
  • Berry is a key part of the team, earning the honor of Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four last year and scoring 22 points in the title game.


North Carolina senior point guard Joel Berry II broke his right hand while punching a wall after losing a game of NBA2K.

According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, the injury occurred while Berry was playing against teammate Theo Pinson and a team manager.

"He did a silly thing," coach Roy Williams said. "That's what it was. One of his greatest characteristics is his competitiveness."

Berry is a key part of the Tar Heels team, and took home the honor of Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four last year as UNC won their seventh championship in school history. He is expected to be out for four weeks, and will likely miss the Tar Heels season opener against Northern Iowa.

