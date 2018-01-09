Sports :  Trump was booed by fans waiting in the rain as he arrived at the national championship game

news

Walking out for the national anthem, Trump received a slightly warmer reception.



President Donald Trump's motorcade was booed as it came into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night ahead of the college football national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fans were waiting outside in the rain as Trump, dealing with longer wait times due to some of the stadium's entrances being closed to accomodate Trump. As the presidential motorcade rolled past the awaiting fans, many of those hoping to making into the stadium before opening kickoff booed.

CNN's Andy Scholes captured the moment, which you can watch below.

Even after more entrances were opened up once Trump was in the building, there were long lines of Georgia and Alabama fans waiting outside the venue as the game inched closer and closer to opening kickoff. Inside, the empty seats were apparent.

Trump would later take the field during the national anthem, where he would receive a mix of boos and cheers in what sounded like a slightly warmer reception.