Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Trump takes a thinly veiled shot at NFL protests in presidential message prior to Super Bowl — and none of the players knelt

Sports Trump takes a thinly veiled shot at NFL protests in presidential message prior to Super Bowl — and none of the players knelt

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trump has been loudly against player protests of police brutality through the entire NFL season, and slipped in one more attack before Super Bowl kickoff.

Trump football play

Trump football

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • President Donald Trump reminded football fans once again that he "proudly stands for the National Anthem," ahead of kickoff of the Super Bowl.
  • Trump's message comes in lieu of a presidential Super Bowl interview — the first time a president has skipped such an interview since the tradition was started by George W. Bush in 2004.
  • Avoiding further controversy, none of the players knelt during the anthem.


President Trump took one final shot at NFL players' protests before kickoff of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"We proudly stand for the National Anthem," Trump wrote in what he called a "Presidential Message on Super Bowl LII" released just a few hours ahead of kickoff. The message also included calls for supporting the troops and a reminder that service members are "always in our thoughts and prayers."

Players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and systemic racism within the justice system became one of the biggest stories of the 2017 NFL season. Trump seemingly made the protests part of his agenda several times during the season, even calling for protesting players to be fired.

Trump's "Presidential Message on Super Bowl LII" comes as he forgoes a tradition that dates back to 2004 — declining to take part in an interview on Super Bowl Sunday.

When Pink sang the "Star Spangled Banner", no players knelt, avoiding further controversy.

You can read the entirety of Trump's message below.

Top 3

1 CHAN 2018 Final Time of game, where to watch it and all you should know...bullet
2 Barkley Miguel Panzo This African player got signed to a club with...bullet
3 Sports Photos that show how Tom Brady evolved into an NFL and...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports SUPER BOWL 52! Here are the big plays and moments everybody will be talking about
Eagles grease pole
Sports Philadelphia has taken pole security to the next level after Crisco failed to stop Eagles fans after NFC Championship
Cindy Crawford stars in Pepsi's commercial.
Strategy This year's Super Bowl commercials are more expensive than ever — here's your complete guide to all the ads that will air
PSG captain Thiago Silva attends Neymar's birthday party in Paris
Football Stars turn out to celebrate Neymar's birthday