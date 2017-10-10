Sports :  Trump suggests cutting NFL's 'massive tax breaks' because of players' anthem protests

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Trump tweeted: "Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!"

President Donald Trump continued his crusade against NFL players making demonstrations during the national anthem, this time suggesting tax laws should change to hurt the league.

"Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!" tweeted Trump on Tuesday morning.

The NFL gave up its tax-exempt status in 2015, but individual teams and the league itself often extract hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars to help build new stadiums.

Additionally, when National Football League and the American Football League merged, Congress waived usual antitrust legislation, allowing them to essentially create a monopoly on professional football.

However Trump stands accused of political grandstanding and wasteful spending of his own, after Vice President Mike Pence quickly left an Indiana Colts game after a few dozen players knelt during the Star Spangled Banner.

"I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country," Trump tweeted after the incident. "I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen."

The incident, which many saw as a political stunt, likely cost taxpayers up to $250,000.

Trump is currently pushing for tax reform in Congress, but his agenda has stalled amid infighting within the GOP.

