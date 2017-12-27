Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Trump has now spent more than a 3rd of his presidency at his properties and a 4th at his golf clubs

Sports Trump has now spent more than a 3rd of his presidency at his properties and a 4th at his golf clubs

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump has spent a significant chunk of his first year in office at his properties or golf clubs.

Donald Trump golfing play

Donald Trump golfing

(Luis Alvarez/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • President Donald Trump has spent a lot of time at his properties or golf clubs during his first year in office.
  • He has spent more than 33% of his days at a Trump property.
  • Additionally, he spent more than 25% of his days at his golf clubs.


President Donald Trump has spent a significant chunk of his first year in office at his properties or golf clubs.

On Tuesday, when he ventured to the Trump International Golf Club in Florida, Trump marked his 85th day at one of his golf clubs since becoming president.

Since Trump is staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida for Christmas, Tuesday also happened to be the 111th day the president spent at a Trump property since his inauguration in January, as The Washington Examiner's Kelly Cohen noted in a White House pool report.

Added up, and Trump has spent more than 33% of his presidency at a Trump property since taking office. And on more than 25% of his days in office, Trump was at one of his golf clubs.

The trips have been met with backlash from some who note that a considerable amount of taxpayer dollars have been spent on the president's frequent travels to-and-from his properties, as well as at the properties themselves, which benefit the bottom line of Trump's business empire.

Former President "George W. Bush went to his ranch in Crawford, Texas, a lot, but it's not like you could rent the bedroom next to his," Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for the ethics watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told The Wall Street Journal. The publication also noted that Trump has spent roughly 80 days at either his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club or at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also had blasted former President Barack Obama while he was in office for having played what Trump considered to be too much golf.

"Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf," Trump tweeted in 2014. "Worse than Carter."

An April poll found that, while Trump had played more golf than Obama during the same span, Trump voters still thought Obama made more trips to the golf course.

The president has played golf with a myriad of leaders and famous golfers throughout the year, including Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Graham claimed after a round of golf with Trump that the president shot 73 for an 18-hole round, an incredible number that is roughly par for a full-round.

On Tuesday, Trump golfed with Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, known as one of the best golfers in Congress, PGA player Bryson DeChambeau, and former PGA player Dana Quigley, according to the pool report.

Top 3

1 Sports Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to be...bullet
2 Sports The Patriots bolstered their roster with yet another veteran...bullet
3 Sports DeAndre Hopkins' incredible juggling, one-handed touchdown is...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

2017 12 26_23 09 07
Sports Suns beat Grizzlies with perfectly executed inbounds alley-oop at the buzzer
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere (C) fights for the ball with Liverpool's James Milner during their English Premier League match, at the Emirates Stadium in London, on December 22, 2017
Football Arsenal face test from resurgent Crystal Palace
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp (L) hugs Philippe Coutinho (R) after the final whistle during their match against Swansea City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 26, 2017
Football Klopp refuses to be star struck at Liverpool
Harry Kane beat Alan Shearer’s 36 goal record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, after scoring during Tottenham’s game against Southampton on December 26, 2017
Football More than Messi -- record-breaker Kane eyes getting better