Sports :  Top 10 waiver-wire pickups for Week 8 in your fantasy football league

Week 7 of the NFL season is nearly in the books, and it was another wild one for fantasy owners.

The injury plague continued to strike across the league, this time claiming notables like Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey and veteran signal callers Jay Cutler and Carson Palmer. We also saw significant developments in a number of running back battles, as well as first looks at a few new starting quarterbacks.

With six more teams on bye during Week 8, this week's waiver cycle is another important one. Below, read up on 10 players you should consider adding to your roster.

Latavius Murray, RB

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Week 7 stats: 113 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

One thing to know: Murray has seen his workload increase with every game since Dalvin Cook went down with a torn ACL in Week 4. He delivered a vintage performance on Sunday, averaging over six yards per carry for the first time this season. With the Browns on tap for Week 8, he could be in for another big day.

Kenny Stills, WR

Team: Miami Dolphins

Week 7 stats: 85 receiving yards, 6 receptions, 2 touchdowns

One thing to know: Stills linked up with Matt Moore for a pair of fourth quarter touchdown receptions, matching his total from the first six weeks of the season. That quick chemistry makes the fifth-year receiver an enticing flex option, especially with Jay Cutler likely sidelined for Week 8.

Jalen Richard, RB

Team: Oakland Raiders

Week 7 stats: 31 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards, 4 receptions

One thing to know: Marshawn Lynch was ejected before halftime in last Thursday's game, but the Raiders still managed to post solid numbers out of their backfield. Richard put up 76 yards on just 13 touches, making him one to watch for as long as Lynch remains sidelined.

DeAndre Washington, RB

Team: Oakland Raiders

Week 7 stats: 33 rushing yards, 7 receiving yards, 3 receptions, 1 touchdown

One thing to know: Washington didn't make much of an impact on Oakland's air game, but he seems to be their preferred running back at the goal line. The Texas Tech product got the job done with a go-ahead touchdown to start the second half, making up for his modest total of 33 rushing yards. Washington and Richard both appear to be solid flex options in light of Lynch's Week 8 suspension.

Aaron Jones, RB

Team: Green Bay Packers

Week 7 stats: 131 rushing yards, 7 receiving yards, 3 receptions, 1 touchdown

One thing to know: The Packers have experienced some bad luck over the past few weeks, but Jones' emergence as a force at running back has been an undeniable positive. Sunday saw him top 120 rushing yards in a game for the second time this season, and his post-bye schedule looks favorable enough.

O.J. Howard, TE

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 7 stats: 98 receiving yards, 6 receptions, 2 touchdowns

One thing to know: Howard got fewer targets than fellow tight end Cameron Brate for the sixth consecutive week, but his amazing production could reverse that trend going forward. The Buccaneers wouldn't have spent the 19th overall pick in this year's draft on him if they weren't fully invested.

Ted Ginn, WR

Team: New Orleans Saints

Week 7 stats: 141 receiving yards, 7 receptions

One thing to know: Ginn has caught every one of his targets for three consecutive games, and he's seen his yardage totals more than double with each passing week. The Saints are in an offensive groove that looks likely to continue against Chicago in Week 8.

Josh McCown, QB

Team: New York Jets

Week 7 stats: 209 passing yards, 1 rushing yard, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception

One thing to know: The advanced stats don't love this veteran, but with 563 passing yards and six total touchdowns over his last two games, he has legitimate fantasy value. The Falcons have allowed 17 points or more in every one of their games this year, making McCown a solid streaming option for Week 8.

Kai Forbath, K

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Week 7 stats: 6/6 field goals, 0/1 extra points

One thing to know: Forbath was an unexpected fantasy powerhouse in Week 7, converting on all six of his field goal attempts. He's not likely to see that kind of use in his upcoming matchup, but a game against the Browns never hurt anyone.

Bengals, DEF

Week 7 stats: 29 points against

One thing to know: Cincinnati's unit looked lifeless against the Steelers last week, but it was their first stumble after a string of solid performances. Look for them to rebound against Jacoby Brissett and the Colts in Week 8.