Sports :  Top 10 waiver-wire pickups for Week 6 in your fantasy football league

With Week 5 of the NFL season nearly in the books, it's time for fantasy managers to start looking ahead to next Sunday's matchups.

With bye weeks in full effect and injuries beginning to pile up across the league, your roster might not look as formidable as it did heading into Week 1, but keep in mind that when one door closes, another opens. The Giants, for example, lost a whopping four receivers to injury on Sunday, but that bad luck also elevated two of their other players to sleeper status.

While everyone wants to trade for an every-down back or a marquee receiver, smaller, more opportunistic acquisitions might be the real key to fantasy success. Here are 10 players you should consider adding to your roster for Week 6.

Marlon Mack, RB

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Week 5 stats: 91 rushing yards, 2 receiving yards, 1 reception, 1 touchdown

One thing to know: With veteran Frank Gore off to a slow start, Mack, a popular preseason sleeper pick, appears to have found a meaningful role in Chuck Pagano's offense. He'll have another favorable matchup against the Titans in Week 6.

Elijah McGuire, RB

Team: New York Jets

Week 5 stats: 20 rushing yards, 10 receiving yards, 2 receptions

One thing to know: Both of the Jets' top two running backs, Bilal Powell and Matt Forte, left Sunday's game due to injury, so McGuire should have a huge opportunity against the Patriots in Week 6. While he didn't post good numbers on Sunday, his 93-yard performance from the week before is proof of his potential.

Roger Lewis, WR

Team: New York Giants

Week 5 stats: 29 receiving yards, 1 reception, 1 touchdown

One thing to know: Lewis doesn't have much of a resume to speak of, but Eli Manning's going to have to throw the ball to somebody. Receivers Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall, and Dwayne Harris all exited Sunday's game with injuries.

Nelson Agholor, WR

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 5 stats: 93 receiving yards, 4 receptions, 1 touchdown

One thing to know: Sunday's game against the Cardinals wasn't even Agholor's best performance of the season — that came during Week 1, when he caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins. Despite that, he was owned in just 31% of Yahoo leagues.

Ed Dickson, TE

Team: Carolina Panthers

Week 5 stats: 175 receiving yards, 5 receptions

One thing to know: Three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen may be out for the next several weeks, but the Panthers have looked just fine without their star tight end. Dickson has seen his receiving totals explode over the past two weeks, and he should continue to get opportunities against the Eagles next Sunday.

Wayne Gallman, RB

Team: New York Giants

Week 5 stats: 57 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards, 5 receptions

One thing to know: Gallman pulled in every one of his targets for the second consecutive week, making him an intriguing running back option in PPR leagues. The Giants offense has been rocked by injuries, so this Clemson product could be in for a big increase in touches.

Jacoby Brissett, QB

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Week 5 stats: 314 passing yards, 14 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

One thing to know: Brissett didn't exactly look terrific on Sunday, but a matchup against the Titans can cure a lot of problems. The Colts clearly trust him to take it to the end zone himself, and his 60.6 completion percentage, while not great, makes him at least viable in the air.

Matt Breida, RB

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 stats: 49 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, 3 receptions

One thing to know: While starting running back Carlos Hyde was removed from the injury report prior to Sunday's game, he wasn't particularly active during the contest. Breida, meanwhile, had the best game of his career, establishing himself as the hot hand in the 49ers' backfield.

Dustin Hopkins, K

Team: Washington Redskins

Week 4 stats: 2-2 field goals, 2-2 extra points

One thing to know: One of two Florida State players to be taken by the Bills in the 2013 draft, Hopkins has been solid for Washington this season, hitting every one of his field goals from inside 50 yards. His Week 6 matchup against San Francisco should provide plenty of scoring opportunities.

Falcons, DEF

Week 4 stats: 17 points against, 3 sacks

One thing to know: The Falcons aren't known for their defensive prowess, but Week 6 should be the exception to the rule. Their unit will be well-rested thanks to last week's bye, and what's more, they'll return to action against the Dolphins, who rank dead last in yards per play.

