Sports :  Tom Brady's Facebook documentary gave an inside look at the bizarre massages that help him keep playing at age 40

A new documentary series entitled "Tom vs Time" premiered on Facebook on Thursday, giving football fans an intimate look inside the life of star Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In the first episode of the series, viewers get to see a portion of Brady's pliability training, that includes something of a bizarre massage from TB12 business partner Alex Guerrero.

Brady has credited plaiability training for his longevity in the past, and based on his performance in 2017, it's hard to argue with the results.



Tom Brady's documentary series produced by Gotham Chopra for Facebook, "Tom vs Time," premiered on Thursday, giving football fans an inside look at the life and training of the greatest quarterback of all time.

The first episode took viewers through much of Brady's 2017 offseason — including reliving the New England Patriots' epic Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, as well as giving a look at Brady's life at home and how he trains outside of the football season.

One scene in particular stood out to Patriots fans familiar with Brady's TB12 training facility, as viewers got a first hand look at Brady's pliability training with Alex Guerrero.

Guerrero is something of a controversial figure in New England now, after reportedly being banned from the Patriots' sidelines earlier in the year. He was also cited as one of the central aspects of rising tensions between Brady and Belichick in Seth Wickersham's bombshell report on the Patriots.

Regardless of your personal feelings on Guerrero, he and his pliability training are a big part of Brady's life. While there are still those that dismiss Guerrero's ideas, Brady is a true believer.

"I met Alex when he was coming to our facility to work with different players," Brady says. "And I was like 'Yeah… What can he do? What can he do that's been different than what everyone else has done for me?'"

"And boy did I learn a lot."

Since meeting Guerrero, Brady has become not just friends with the trainer, but partners, working together to build their TB12 facilities and products. For Brady, the focus of his training is pliability, which he credits for much of his longevity in the league.

"I see pliability as lengthening and softening of muscles to get back into balance," Brady said. "Over the years, so many muscle contractions, or through all the workouts that we do we shorten our muscles. So if you can get them to lengthen, then when you contract, they can fully contract and relax."

Brady's pliability training involves lost of stretches, and as the documentary showed, some intense massages from Guerrero.

It may not look like your standard quarterback offseason training, but after Brady just finished yet another year with MVP numbers at 40 years old, it's tough to deny the results.

The next episode of "Tom vs Time" will go out on Sunday, January 28. You can watch the entire first episode here.