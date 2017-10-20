Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Tom Brady is now the NFL's all-time winningest regular-season quarterback

Add another record to Tom Brady's resume — the most regular-season wins ever for a starting quarterback.

The New England Patriots' come-from-behind win over the New York Jets on Sunday was the 187th of Brady's career, breaking the tie he had with both Peyton Manning and Bretty Favre. Of course, with another 25 wins in the playoffs, he had already left both behind a while ago when it comes to total wins.

In fact, there are only 13 quarterbacks in NFL history who have even won half as many as Brady's 212 total wins.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

