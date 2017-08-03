Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Tom Brady is going to obliterate the NFL records for quarterbacks in their 40s

  • Published:
Tom Brady turns 40 on Thursday and as he prepares for the 2017 NFL season, one thing is clear — he is going to obliterate NFL records for quarterbacks in their 40s.

To just be a starting quarterback in the NFL is rare. For Brady to still be at the top of his game as he enters his 40s is almost unheard of.

In the history of the NFL, only 15 quarterbacks have thrown a touchdown pass during their age-40 season (turned 40 before or during the season) or beyond. Assuming Brady stays healthy this season, he should finish the year ranked either third or fourth on this list and will almost certainly be at the top by the end of the 2018 season.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Top 3

Sports

Tom Brady
