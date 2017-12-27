Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Tom Brady is already making a mockery of the NFL records for 40-year-old quarterbacks

Sports Tom Brady is already making a mockery of the NFL records for 40-year-old quarterbacks

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tom Brady is now 40 years old and one thing is clear — he is going to obliterate NFL records for quarterbacks in their 40s.

To just be a starting quarterback in the NFL is rare. For Brady to still be at the top of his game as he enters his 40s is almost unheard of. This season, Brady is a leading candidate to be named NFL MVP as he leads the NFL in yards, completions, yards per attempt, and he has thrown 30 touchdowns with just 8 interceptions.

In the history of the NFL, Brady is just the 17th quarterback to have thrown a touchdown pass after turning 40, and one of those players — George Blanda — was primarily a kicker in his 40s. With his 30 touchdown passes, he now trails only Warren Moon and Brett Favre for most TDs in his 40s and should easily pass both early next season.

BI Graphics_12.27.2017_Sports_CoD play

BI Graphics_12.27.2017_Sports_CoD

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Sports Suns beat Grizzlies with perfectly executed inbounds alley-oop at...bullet
2 Sports The Patriots bolstered their roster with yet another veteran...bullet
3 Sports Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports Our best bets for every remaining bowl game on the college football schedule
2017 12 27_11 56 36
Sports Tampa Bay Bucs player left a massive $1,000 tip for Applebee's crew working on Christmas Eve
South African bowler Morne Morkel (L) celebrates the dismissal of Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza (R) during the second day of their match in Port Elizabeth on December 27, 2017
Football Hapless Zimbabwe may cut back on Tests, says Heath
null
Sports The 10 best plays of the year in sports from women