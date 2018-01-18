Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Tom Brady injured his throwing hand in practice when he collided with a teammate

Sports Tom Brady injured his throwing hand in practice when he collided with a teammate

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tom Brady needed x-rays after colliding with a teammate in practice. The x-rays were negative.

Tom Brady play

Tom Brady
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Tom Brady injured his hand during practice when a teammate ran into him.
  • The injury was severe enough to require x-rays, which did not reveal any structural damage.
  • It is unclear if the injury will impact Brady during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.


Tom Brady injured his hand during a collision with a teammate at practice, according to multiple reports.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that Brady "jammed" his hand when a teammate ran into him. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed the report.

The injury was concerning enough that the Patriots had x-rays taken of the hand. The x-rays did not reveal any structural damage, according to Guregian and Rapoport.

Brady was limited during practice and did not attend his regularly scheduled media session on Wednesday.

It is unclear if Brady will be limited in the remaining practices leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game or if the injury would have any impact during the game.

Top 3

1 Sports One of the deadliest strikers in world football is close to...bullet
2 Sports How Kelechi Iheanacho made history in England with the help of...bullet
3 Sports Tom Brady injured his throwing hand in practice when he...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigeria, Ghana to make history at 2018 Winter Olympics
Sports Nigeria, Ghana to make history at 2018 Winter Olympics
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, seen in action during their English Premier League match against Chelsea, on January 3, 2018
Football Manchester United set to make Sanchez highest-paid EPL player: reports
5 friendly matches Super Eagles will play before World Cup
Sports 5 friendly matches Super Eagles will play before World Cup
German media reports claim Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is chasing a transfer to Arsenal after being disciplined last week, with Dortmund wanting €70 million for the Gabon hot-shot
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang All eyes on Star striker as Arsenal hover