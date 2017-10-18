Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  TNT had a funny snafu when Kyrie Irving scored the first basket of the NBA season

Sports TNT had a funny snafu when Kyrie Irving scored the first basket of the NBA season

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kyrie Irving play

Kyrie Irving

(TNT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The NBA season tipped off on Tuesday night with the highly anticipated matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

Not only is the game a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals and a matchup between the two favorites again this season, it also marked the return of Kyrie Irving to Cleveland for the first time since being traded less than two months ago.

The odd sight of seeing Irving in green apparently even fooled the people working the scorebug for TNT. Irving scored the first basket of the NBA season, and sure enough, the TNT production crew gave two points to the Cavs.

We can't make it up. Here is the video.

Top 3

1 Sports Rivers State governor holds meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and...bullet
2 Ranked The 15 most powerful millennials in the worldbullet
3 Sports LeBron James says he doesn't turn on data roaming or pay for...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports The Cavaliers' bench reacted in horror when they saw Gordon Hayward's awful injury
null
Sports Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome broken ankle just minutes into his first game with the Celtics
Ezekiel Elliott.
Sports Ezekiel Elliott's suspension is once again on hold as he is granted a temporary restraining order
Rick Pitino, former head coach of the University of Louisville's men's basketball team.
Sports Rick Pitino is suing Adidas for 'outrageous, wrongful, and illegal conspiracy' after being fired from Louisville amidst a bribery scandal