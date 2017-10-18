Sports :  TNT had a funny snafu when Kyrie Irving scored the first basket of the NBA season

The NBA season tipped off on Tuesday night with the highly anticipated matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

Not only is the game a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals and a matchup between the two favorites again this season, it also marked the return of Kyrie Irving to Cleveland for the first time since being traded less than two months ago.

The odd sight of seeing Irving in green apparently even fooled the people working the scorebug for TNT. Irving scored the first basket of the NBA season, and sure enough, the TNT production crew gave two points to the Cavs.

We can't make it up. Here is the video.