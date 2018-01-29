Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Tiger Woods just competed in a PGA Tour event for the first time in years — but he missed a putt when a fan screamed at him

Sports Tiger Woods just competed in a PGA Tour event for the first time in years — but he missed a putt when a fan screamed at him

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tiger Woods' comeback to golf continued at the weekend but the former world number one had his last round spoiled by a loud fan.

Tiger Woods play

Tiger Woods

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods posted his best PGA Tour finish in 30 months after returning to sport following injury.
  • The American's final round was marred when a fan screamed at him, causing Woods to miss a putt on the 13th hole.
  • You can watch the incident here.

Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods continued his comeback at the weekend, but his final round was spoiled by a loud fan.

Woods completed his best PGA Tour finish in 30 months on Sunday, but he missed a putt in the final round when a fan screamed at him on the 13th green.

Woods lined up the putt, addressed the ball and, just before he was to make contact with the ball, a loud fan yelled: "Get in the hole!"

The noise was enough to startle Woods who pushed the putt wide of the hole.

You can watch the putt right here:

In golf, it is frowned on to make noise or talk while a golfer takes a shot. To yell while a player takes his swing is therefore the height of poor spectator etiquette.

After the fan screamed at Woods, somebody — perhaps Woods himself — can be heard saying "come on, man."

Had Woods holed the initial putt, he would have scored a birdie (a 4 on the par 5). However, the miss ensured he carded a par 5.

Woods finished the round even, on 72, and scored a total of -3 for the four day event.

"It was tough conditions out there, it was tough scoring," Woods told the PGA Tour website. He added that he was "very pleased" with his week's work.

"After not playing for a couple of years and coming out here on the tour and playing a solid four days. I fought hard for these scores, they weren’t drive down the middle, hit it on the green and two-putt. This was a lot of putting."

Woods finished the event tied in 23rd place.

Top 3

1 Sports The 62 most mesmerizing photos from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochibullet
2 Sports WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Bill Belichick's big-name coaching staff...bullet
3 Sports Roger Federer said he'll never dress like Rafael Nadal —...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Former Australia football coach Ange Postecoglou quit suddenly in November, despite guiding the team to Russia via the playoffs
Football Football: Postecoglou draws dividing line with van Marwijk
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Luka Menalo had one of the best chances to score in the first half of a 0-0 match against the US, but his right-foot shot was saved
Football Inexperienced US draws with Bosnia-Herzegovina
Sebastian Giovinco (L) and Jonathan Osorio of Toronto FC fight off a challenge from Cristian Roldan of the Seattle Sounders during the 2017 MLS Cup Final
Football Five things to know about Major League Soccer
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, pictured in this January 22, 2018 file photo, acknowledged his side were guilty of mistakes for each of West Browmich Albion's goals in the visitors' win at Anfield that ended Liverpool's lengthy unbeaten home run
Premier League Liverpool look to shore up defence against Huddersfield