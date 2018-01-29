Sports :  Tiger Woods just competed in a PGA Tour event for the first time in years — but he missed a putt when a fan screamed at him

news

Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods continued his comeback at the weekend, but his final round was spoiled by a loud fan.

Woods completed his best PGA Tour finish in 30 months on Sunday, but he missed a putt in the final round when a fan screamed at him on the 13th green.

Woods lined up the putt, addressed the ball and, just before he was to make contact with the ball, a loud fan yelled: "Get in the hole!"

The noise was enough to startle Woods who pushed the putt wide of the hole.

In golf, it is frowned on to make noise or talk while a golfer takes a shot. To yell while a player takes his swing is therefore the height of poor spectator etiquette.

After the fan screamed at Woods, somebody — perhaps Woods himself — can be heard saying "come on, man."

Had Woods holed the initial putt, he would have scored a birdie (a 4 on the par 5). However, the miss ensured he carded a par 5.

Woods finished the round even, on 72, and scored a total of -3 for the four day event.

"It was tough conditions out there, it was tough scoring," Woods told the PGA Tour website. He added that he was "very pleased" with his week's work.

"After not playing for a couple of years and coming out here on the tour and playing a solid four days. I fought hard for these scores, they weren’t drive down the middle, hit it on the green and two-putt. This was a lot of putting."

Woods finished the event tied in 23rd place.