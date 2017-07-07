Sports :  This is probably the closest photo finish we'll ever see in the Tour de France

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES — Six millimeters.

After after more than five hours of racing in the high heat and 213.5 kilometers (132.6 miles), that's how much German sprint star Marcel Kittel won stage seven of the Tour de France by here on Friday, just edging the Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen in a photo finish.

It was Kittel's third stage win of this race and his 12th in the Tour ever.

You have to some feel sympathy for "Eddy the Boss," who was looking to get his Dimension Data team a win after its leader Mark Cavendish was forced to abandon the race after crashing on stage four and breaking his shoulder.

Former ace sprinter Robbie McEwan said he was able to zoom in and see that Kittel won by one pixel:

Kittel said it was the closest finish of his life.

He made history on stage two in Liége, Belgium, by winning a stage of the Tour on a bike with disc brakes.

Business Insider profiled Kittel, the self-described would-be "computer nerd," last year.

You can watch the ever-so-close finish below: