Sports :  These African players are the reason why you must watch the upcoming football season

African football talents to the world as these players prepare to light up Europe's top football leagues.

A new European football season is almost here and African football talents will be at the heart of some of the most intriguing stories that will be created across the major leagues of the continent.

Last season, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang stole the headlines with his 31 league goals for Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. New season beckons and Business Insider SSA is tipping new heroes to look out for.

Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly play

Eric Bailly
 

The Ivorian centre back was placed in the limelight of the Theatre of Dreams by Jose Mourinho and he did not disappoint. Strong in the tackle and a fantastic athlete to boot, he established himself as Manchester United’s best defender. Second seasons are normally perilous for a lot of players but that will not take away the sheer adrenaline rush fans get from watching Bailly in action. For millions of Manchester United fans in Africa, he will be a key reason to tune in.

Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah play

Mohammed Salah
 

Watching Salah at work is like watching a ballet dancer at work, graceful, no wasted movements and deceptive power. Klopp has invested in the skillful Egyptian as a complement to his attack and judging from pre-season, Africa’s most expensive player will not disappoint when the real action begins. Capable of moments that get you off your seat, Salah is another very good reason to watch the Premier League this season.

Jean Michel Seri

Jean Michel Seri play

Jean Michel Seri
 

OGC Nice might miss out on the Champions League but do not miss out on watching the diminutive Ivorian at work in the Ligue 1. Seri’s quality has caught the attention of several clubs including Spurs and Arsenal but it is likely he will play another season for attack minded Nice. He is the conductor of Lucien Favre’s orchestra. Just watch him rip apart PSG, Monaco and Lyon last season and you will know why he is a must watch this season.

Cedric Bakambu

Cedric Bakambu play

Cedric Bakambu
 

The Villarreal striker does not get noticed enough for the quality he possesses but 38 goals in two seasons in La Liga is not a number to be snorted at. His languid style belies a predatory sense that has punished a lot of teams. For the La Liga fans, a definite must watch.

Kelvin Prince Boateng

Kelvin Prince Boateng play

Kelvin Prince Boateng
 

The reformed Ghana international joined Las Palmas to repair his career and reputation but did more than that. He found a new role as a striker and scored some of the most spectacular goals La Liga has seen in a while. For sheer entertainment value, do not miss watching this guy.

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama play

Victor Wanyama
 

Kenya’s most famous football export made a name for himself with his robust defensive midfield style as Tottenham Hotspur chased Chelsea for the title. He is not spectacular to watch but a lot of exciting things happen because he enables others.

Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie play

Franck Kessie
 

AC Milan made an astute signing in bringing in the midfielder. The young Ivorian was the revelation of the first round in Serie A for Atalanta and in pre-season has looked like the commanding midfield presence that the Rossonerri have lacked for almost a decade. Explosive shooting, booming tackles, hard running, there is a lot to look out for when this guy is on the pitch.

