Sports There is growing buzz that Colin Kaepernick could land with the Baltimore Ravens

Joe Flacco's back injury could land Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)
The Colin Kaepernick saga may finally have an ending with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback landing back in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens if Joe Flacco's back injury turns out to be worse than initially feared.

During an appearance on ESPN's "Mike & Mike," NFL insider Adam Schefter used tentative language, but strongly suggested that Kaepernick could sign with the Ravens "in the next 24-48 hours."

"Reading between the lines, I think it would not surprise me if ultimately the Baltimore Ravens start talking about Colin Kaepernick and whether or not to bring him in there," Schefter said. "That's something that will be on the radar that will be worth following here the next 24-48 hours."

Albert Breer of MMQB also reported that Kaepernick is among the quarterbacks the Ravens "have discussed," noting that they may only add another quarterback if Flacco's injury is worse than initially thought.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Flacco is "preparing to miss 3-6 weeks" with the back injury.

The Ravens do appear to be a perfect landing spot for Kaepernick, whom many have speculated has been blackballed from the league for his anthem protests during the 2016 season.

In addition to the Flacco injury, the Ravens are coached by John Harbaugh. As Schefter noted, Harbaugh's brother Jim "is a Colin Kaepernick fan," from their time together with the 49ers. In addition, the Ravens have offensive coach Greg Roman on their staff. Roman was the offensive coordinator with the 49ers under Jim Harbaugh.

While Schefter hedged his statement as speculation, it was clear that he was getting this information from somebody he trusted.

Schefter initially began his segment intending to talk about Ezekiel Elliot when he was interrupted by a text message. Schefter eventually left the stage to make a phone call and returned a short while later and began talking about his speculation on Kaepernick without mentioning any sources.

