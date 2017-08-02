Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  There are 3 distinct classes of NFL teams this season and the Patriots are in one all by themselves

Sports There are 3 distinct classes of NFL teams this season and the Patriots are in one all by themselves

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If the oddsmakers in Las Vegas are any indicator, there are going to be three distinct classes of teams in the NFL this season and one of those groups is the New England Patriots all by themselves.

Below is a look at the over/under win totals for every team in the NFL this season, according to Bovada. In general, all 32 teams can be clumped into one of three groups.

There are seven teams with over/unders of 4.5-6.0 and will probably be battling for the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. There is a large group of 24 teams in the middle with over/unders of 7.5-10.5. For those teams, a good break or bounce, or a bad injury could be the difference between making the playoffs or sitting at home in January.

And then there is the final group, which is the Patriots, sitting all alone with an over/under win total of 12.5. They are probably the only lock to make the playoffs and the heavy favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

COTD_8.2_sports play

COTD_8.2_sports

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Sports This Ghanaian footballer was transferred for 10 litres of olive...bullet
2 Sports These African players are the reason why you must watch the...bullet
3 Sports It sounds as if Neymar's much-anticipated $260 million move...bullet

Sports

World number there Fabiano Caruana.
Sports America's best hope for a World Chess Champion is returning to the tournament that marked his most epic victory
COTD_7.31_sports
Sports Chart shows how baseball's 3 most famous clubs have evolved and why some people no longer care about them
null
Sports Steelers linebacker James Harrison reportedly spends $300,000 a year to fly out masseuses, acupuncturists, and chiropractors to keep his body in top form
Sports CoD_08 01 17
Sports Aaron Judge is still hitting home runs but his biggest weakness is returning