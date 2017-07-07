Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The Washington Nationals made fans sit through a three-hour rain delay despite almost no rain

Sports The Washington Nationals made fans sit through a three-hour rain delay despite almost no rain

  • Published:

The Nationals took an unnecessary precaution, and players, media members and fans were united in their frustration.

null play

null

(Nick Wass/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Washington Nationals have one of the best records in baseball, and on Thursday night, they proved that they also have one of the league's most cautious grounds crews.

Thanks to rain in the forecast, workers rolled the tarp out over the Nationals Park infield at around 7 p.m., just prior to the scheduled start time. Two hours later, the number of pitches thrown still equaled the number of raindrops that had fallen: zero.

That's right: the Nationals forced those in attendance to wait through a marathon rain delay, but the only rain that came was a light sprinkle around 9:30. The game didn't start until around 10 p.m.

Baseball players play up to 162 games per year, but this was still a new experience for those in last night's contest, including Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte.

Inciarte didn't seem too broken up about the delay. From the tweets, he seems more bemused than anything else.

Media members, on the other hand, were decidedly unhappy, especially the local beat writers who work on tight deadlines. Some of them took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

And, of course, there were the fan reactions.

The Nationals attempted to rectify their mistake, giving away free Skittles, hot dogs, ice cream, and drinks at various points throughout the game and thanking fans for their patience. The game ended around 1:30 a.m. Washington ended up losing 5-2 but still sits 8.5 games ahead of Atlanta in the National League East.

Top 3

1 Sport Another Nigeria’s Rio 2016 ace, Ezekiel Imoh has found a new clubbullet
2 Sports This 12-time Olympic medalist reveals her ultimate 6.5-minute...bullet
3 Sports Grigor Dimitrov pulled off an accidental trick shot at...bullet

Sports

Sports CoD 7 07 17_2
Sports Dirk Nowitzki has sacrificed as much as $194 million in discount contracts for the Mavericks
Fashion illustrator Meagan Morrison painting the California shoe.
Sports Adidas had artists create a pair of sneakers to represent every US state — here's what they look like
Clayton Kershaw is the highest-paid player in baseball.
Sports The highest-paid players on every MLB team
null
Sports Fantastic photo shows height difference between 23rd-ranked John Isner and the unranked Israeli player who beat him at Wimbledon