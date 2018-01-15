Sports :  The Vikings' miracle touchdown was made possible when a Saints defender played the pass in the worst way possible

Marcus Williams badly misplayed Stefon Diggs' catch and gave Diggs an open field to score the game-winning catch for the Vikings.
The Minnesota Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship on Sunday with a miracle pass, catch, and touchdown from Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs to secure a 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.
And while Keenum and Diggs' heroics are rightly being celebrated, the Saints may wish they could have that play back because of a big defensive mistake by safety Marcus Williams.
As Diggs went up to catch Keenum's deep ball along the sideline, Williams appeared to go for a big hit to keep Diggs from catching the ball or to force him to stay in-bounds.
Instead, Williams missed Diggs entirely, and Diggs pulled the ball down with nobody behind him. From there, it was off to the races.
Here was the play:
During the replay, Troy Aikman said of Williams: "I'm not sure really what he's thinking, Joe. He comes in, he's got [Diggs] dialed in, and all he's gotta do is make a play. And even if he catches it, you tackle him in-bounds, the game is over."
Aikman even remarked that Diggs likely thought he was going to get hit on the play.
From the sounds of it, Williams, who had a strong rookie season, took it hard afterward.
Several in the NFL world offered support for Williams, including for Saints safety Steve Gleason.
It will likely be a tough play for Williams to live down. But it also shows the thin line between a win and a loss — if Williams had made the tackle, the Saints would likely be in the NFC Championship.