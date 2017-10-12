Sports :  The scariest chart for the New England Patriots

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Through five games, Brady has already been hit 32 times, one shy of his 2016 total. Brady has also been sacked 16 times, one more than his total for all of last season. More importantly, Brady is on pace to be sacked 51 times this season, which is nearly as much as the last two seasons combined (53) and would easily be the most in his entire career.

Brady goes to great lengths to keep his body in top physical condition, but none of that may matter if he keeps getting hit at this pace.

The age-40 season is projected.

