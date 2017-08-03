Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The Patriots brought goats to practice to celebrate Tom Brady's 40th birthday

Sports The Patriots brought goats to practice to celebrate Tom Brady's 40th birthday

  • Published:

The Patriots thought it fit to bring goats for the GOAT on his 40th birthday

Patriots bring goats to practice for Tom Brady's birthday play

Patriots bring goats to practice for Tom Brady's birthday

(Twitter/@EliNBCBoston)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bill Belichick is known for his stern looks, cold answers, and cut sleeves, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he met a reporter's question about Tom Brady's 40th birthday with little fanfare.

But as it turns out, the Patriots did plan a small party to celebrate Brady's 40th — and invited five baby goats to practice on Thursday. Not surprisingly, fans were delighted.

For any casual fans that might be confused as to why goats are appropriate for the occasion, Tom Brady is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the hearts of many football fans, and the Pats brought out one goat for each of Brady's five Super Bowl victories.

The Patriots open the 2017 season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7th.

Top 3

1 Sports These African players are the reason why you must watch the...bullet
2 Sports Neymar's move to PSG will cost the French soccer giant more...bullet
3 Sports America's best hope for a World Chess Champion is returning...bullet

Sports

null
Sports What abandoned Olympic venues from around the world look like today
null
Sports One of the Masters' famed green jackets is up for auction, and it could net a massive bid
Jordan Spieth
Sports Jordan Spieth sank back-to-back long putts that show why he is the Stephen Curry of the golf world
null
Sports NEYMAR: How the world's most expensive footballer makes and spends his millions