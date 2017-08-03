Sports :  The Patriots brought goats to practice to celebrate Tom Brady's 40th birthday

Bill Belichick is known for his stern looks, cold answers, and cut sleeves, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he met a reporter's question about Tom Brady's 40th birthday with little fanfare.

But as it turns out, the Patriots did plan a small party to celebrate Brady's 40th — and invited five baby goats to practice on Thursday. Not surprisingly, fans were delighted.

For any casual fans that might be confused as to why goats are appropriate for the occasion, Tom Brady is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the hearts of many football fans, and the Pats brought out one goat for each of Brady's five Super Bowl victories.

The Patriots open the 2017 season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7th.