Sports :  The owner of a European football club is in trouble for calling African players "rude" and "uncivilised"

Gigi Becali is facing the heat after making comments about African players deemed racist.

The owner of one of Europe’s most storied football teams, Steau Bucharest has found himself in a media storm after making statements perceived to be racist towards African players.

Gigi Becali, the controversial owner of the former European champions from Romania was quoted by press in Romania as saying:

"I will only transfer black players from Europe. Those coming in from Africa directly are not civilised.

Becali’s comments stemmed from incidents last season which led to the cancellation of the contract of Ghanaian midfielder, Muniru Sulley, younger brother of ex AC Milan and Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari.

Defending his stance, Becali, who once served as a member of Europe’s Parliament said he had nothing against black players and should not be called racist for his decision.

I am fine with black players from Europe because they are civilised.I will not take the ones from Africa.Why? Because I only have trouble with them.These African guys do not adapt, they have no education, are not civilised and they are rude.

Mr.Becali’s quotes have received widespread condemnation, especially on social media with fans calling for UEFA and FIFA to investigate his comments.

