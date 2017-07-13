Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The number of $100 million contracts in the NBA is soaring

  Published:
As the NBA's free agency period is starting to slow down, there are now 22 players in the league with contracts worth at least $100 million in guaranteed money.

While the number of NBA players with nine-figure contracts is still dwarfed by Major League Baseball (41), the rate of $100 million contracts is actually slightly higher in the NBA. If we consider just active rosters, approximately one out of every 18.3 MLB players has a $100 million contract. The rate is one out of every 17.7 players in the NBA.

Here are the number of active guaranteed $100 million contracts among players in the four major North American sports leagues.

Sports CoD_07 13 17 play

Sports CoD_07 13 17

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

